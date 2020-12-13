10,724 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML opened at $46.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

