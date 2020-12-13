1,286 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $367.65 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $384.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.21.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

