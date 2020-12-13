$146.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $146.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.66 billion to $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $554.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

