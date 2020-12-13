$156.33 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $156.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $289.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $624.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

