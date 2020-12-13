$208.60 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $208.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.40 million and the highest is $211.80 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $771.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $826.95 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.