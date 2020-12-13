$224.09 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $224.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.90 million and the highest is $224.63 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $166.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $831.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.30 million to $836.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $931.07 million, with estimates ranging from $869.70 million to $955.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $306.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.75.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,009 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,621,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

