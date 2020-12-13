22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.39. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 39,308 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

