22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.39. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 39,608 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $352.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.