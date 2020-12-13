$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 244.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 230,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

