$350.60 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce sales of $350.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the lowest is $344.20 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $379.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

