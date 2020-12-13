$486.40 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $486.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.70 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $448.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $75,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $70.37 on Friday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

