4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2,690.00

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,690.00, but opened at $2,795.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,640.00, with a volume of 8,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £736.61 million and a PE ratio of 26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,275.91.

In other news, insider Tina Southall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,940 ($23,438.72).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

