$547.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $547.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.50 million to $585.59 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $444.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NYSE NFG opened at $43.11 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

