$547.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $547.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.59 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $444.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 63,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

