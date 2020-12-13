$592.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $592.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.10 million. Genesco posted sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 increased their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

