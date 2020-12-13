$748.56 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $748.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of PNR opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 188,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

