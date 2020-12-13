749,600 Shares in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.76% of Gores Holdings IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IV by 20,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

GHIV stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Gores Holdings IV Company Profile

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.