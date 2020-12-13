$867.97 Million in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $867.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $873.95 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 25.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

