$87.59 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report sales of $87.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.16 million to $89.60 million. InterDigital reported sales of $102.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $355.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.36 million to $357.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.78 million, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC opened at $60.96 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after buying an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 38.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

