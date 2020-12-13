8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of 8X8 worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $429,931.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

EGHT stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

