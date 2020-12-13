9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 86,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

