AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Down to $1,835.00

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,835.00, but opened at $1,775.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,780.00, with a volume of 24,877 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,990.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,847.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.26 million and a PE ratio of 89.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers driving robots and ADAS test products, including its guided soft target and LaunchPad that use synchro and ground traffic control software.

