Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an undeperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$15.94 on Thursday. Acadian Timber Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.56.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

