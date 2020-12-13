Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Board Declares Share Buyback Plan

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.07.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.