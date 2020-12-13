Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $18,470,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $6,724,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 241,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 112,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. BidaskClub raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

