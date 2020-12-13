Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 8,809 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 307.1% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 319.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 67,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Apple by 247.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 389,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 308.3% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 94,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.