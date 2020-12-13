Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $22.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $44.84 on Friday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,653 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

