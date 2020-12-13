Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.45. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,939,512 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £157,527.90 and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49.

About Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) (LON:AOF)

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.