Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.67 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

