Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €125.00 by UBS Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.17 ($108.43).

EPA:AIR opened at €92.19 ($108.46) on Friday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.24 and a 200-day moving average of €70.37.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

