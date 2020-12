Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.86. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 15,182 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

