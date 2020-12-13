Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s (AGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.44.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$291.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$293.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

