Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Shares of TSE:AD opened at C$23.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.38. The company has a market cap of C$835.51 million and a PE ratio of -23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 3.1242135 EPS for the current year.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

