Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.