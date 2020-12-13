Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Alector alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 53,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.