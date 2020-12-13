Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 53,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alector stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
