Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

