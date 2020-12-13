Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Alkermes traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 18581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

