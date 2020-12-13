Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

