Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post sales of $681.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.70 million to $683.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

