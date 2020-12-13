ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

