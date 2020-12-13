Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.34. Allied Esports Entertainment shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 72,511 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

