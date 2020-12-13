Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.63 ($58.38).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

ALO stock opened at €45.67 ($53.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.88. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.