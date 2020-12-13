alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.44 ($18.16).

AOX opened at €14.58 ($17.15) on Friday. alstria office REIT-AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

