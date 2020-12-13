AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$22.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4715764 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

