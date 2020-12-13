AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$19.21 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4715764 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

