Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

