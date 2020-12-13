American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,934 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,506 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.