American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. DZ Bank currently has $128.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after purchasing an additional 569,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.