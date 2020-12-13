Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.28. Amplify Energy shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 168,211 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,363,083 shares of company stock worth $1,362,676 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 80,242 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.