Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.28. Amplify Energy shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 168,211 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.26.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

